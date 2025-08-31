Gov. Alia felicitates with colleague on his 55th birthday

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has sent warm felicitations to his colleague and Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, who marked his 55th birthday anniversary on August 29, 2025.

His congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, made available to newsmen on Sunday.

In the message, Alia described Okpebholo as a governor who has shown the zeal to drive change through a resilient spirit.

He said the deliberate and well thought out contributions the governor has made so far in office shows his determination to deliver good governance to the people of Edo State.

He noted that Governor Okpebholo’s visionary leadership style, network of friends across the country, and insight into governance, particularly in placing people first, will continually be relevant for the overall progress of Edo State and the nation at large.

Governor Alia prayed that the almighty God will continue to bless the Edo State Governor and his family, and grant him good health to sustain the good works he is doing in the state.

