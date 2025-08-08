Gov. Alia felicitates with APC National Chairman at 57

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has felicitated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on his 57th birthday.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, on Friday.

According to Kula, Governor Alia said the Plateau State born Engineer and politician has exhibited an unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and demonstrated unflinching commitment to the strategic advancement of Nigeria.

He described the passion of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for the continued growth and unity of Nigeria as both inspiring and exemplary.

Alia prayed to God to grant Prof. Yilwatda more years, good health, and to equally grant him more wisdom as he pilots the affairs of the APC.

