Gov. Alia felicitates Senator Tinubu at 65

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has felicitated the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she marks her 65th birthday anniversary.

Governor Alia on Sunday described the First Lady as a source of inspiration, and a pillar of hope and support for many Nigerians.

He applauded her dedication to youth and women’s empowerment through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

He said: “The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) as a humanitarian programme of the First Lady, has greatly complemented Mr. President’s agenda for every citizen to benefit directly from government programmes.

“The programme which is a nationwide initiative aimed at lifting women, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), widows, other vulnerable groups across the nation out of poverty, as well as support for victims of attacks, has been beneficial to many, including our dear State of Benue.

“Her huge contributions and donations to the National Cancer Fund to fight the scourge of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria, is equally commendable, especially as the fight against cancer can only be won if there are available medical interventions for the patients.”

Alia praised the First Lady for her love and compassion for humanity as the mother of the Nation, saying she has demonstrated that right from her time as the First Lady of Lagos State, a Senator, and presently as the First Lady of Nigeria.

The governor urged the First Lady to continue setting examples for women in leadership and governance, calling on her to continue to remain a strong support and partner to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he strives daily to make Nigeria a better place for all.

He wished the First Lady well, and prayed to God to grant her many more years in good health.

