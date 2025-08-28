Gov. Alia constructed 25 township roads in Makurdi – CPS

Governor Hyacinth Alia has completed the construction of 25 township roads in Makurdi, the state capital, his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, has said.

Kula made the disclosure on Wednesday when he conducted journalists round some projects executed by the Alia administration in Makurdi, the state capital.

The CPS said that the governor awarded contracts for 41 township roads in Makurdi in two years.

He said out of the 41 road projects, 25 were completed.

According to him, more than 390km of roads are currently under construction across the state.

Kula told newsmen that the ongoing construction of the underpass bridge at the High Level area of Makurdi has reached 90 percent completion.

The CPS further explained that the governor had executed massive drainages and other erosion control projects within the town to mitigate the perennial flood challenges in Makurdi.

He said: “As you can see, we have already completed a multi-million erosion control project at Idye to address the annual flood challenge in the area.

“We have done the same in Wurukum.

“Remember that when the governor assumed office in 2023, he first flagged off the construction of 16 Makurdi urban roads.

“Those roads are now completed.

“He later flagged off the construction of another 25 township roads within the same town.

“Some of the second batch roads are completed, while some are still ongoing.

“In all, 25 township roads are completed.”

Kula said that the government had completed the construction of a multi-billion naira Food Basket Brewery, adding that all equipment for the factory was on ground and being installed.

He said that the factory is the producer of Benue State’s new beer: “Zeva.”

At the Benfruit and Benval Juice Factories, Kula said efforts were on to revive the moribund state-owned industries.

The CPS further explained that the underpass bridge at Gboko was also at the finishing stage, adding that there were ongoing projects in every local government area.

The governor’s spokesperson stated that a total of 98 primary healthcare centres across the state were being renovated.

He added that there was ongoing massive renovation/reconstruction of primary schools.

Emmanuel Adoje, Plant Manager of Benue Food Basket Brewery Limited, producers of Zeva beer, said the installation of the equipment commenced on August 17, 2025.

Adoje said the installation would take some months to complete, stating that production of beer would commence in November.

According to him, the factory has the capacity to produce all kinds of beer products.

The factory has the capacity to produce 2,500 crates of beer daily.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects visited were township roads, erosion control sites, underpass bridge, and juice factories.

NAN also reports that most of the projects have been completed, while a few others, including the underpass bridge and brewery, were at completion stages.

