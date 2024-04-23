Gov. Alia congratulates Ortom at 63

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has congratulated his predecessor and immediate past Governor of the State, Chief Samuel Ortom, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.
The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, on Tuesday.
Alia said celebrating 63 years in good health is a privilege, calling on Chief Ortom to savour the moment and also take deep retrospection as an elder statesman.
The governor prayed to God to grant the former governor more years ahead.