Gov. Alia condoles APC National Chairman over mother’s death

Governor Hyacinth Alia has sent his heartfelt condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and his family over the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

According to information available to the media on Monday, the mother of the APC head died on August 17, 2025 at Jos University Teaching Hospital.

She was aged 83.

Governor Alia in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, described the death of Mama Lydia Yilwatda as a huge loss not only to her immediate family and Plateau State alone, but to Nigeria as a whole.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Benue State, I extend my deepest condolences to Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and his family on the loss of their beloved matriarch, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

“Her passing leaves behind a void that is deeply felt, not only by her family but by all those whose lives she touched with her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering faith.”

Alia noted that Mama Yilwatda was a virtuous woman who exemplified the values of humility, resilience, and selfless service, leaving an indelible legacy in the hearts of her family, the Dungung community of Kanke, Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole, praising her as pillar of strength and a role model to many, particularly looking at her contributions to the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

He added: “Her dedication to the spiritual and social growth of her community, alongside her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshwe Yilwatda, is a testament to her deep commitment to God and humanity.

“She nurtured her children with grace and instilled in them values that have shaped their successes and contributions to society.”

The governor urges the APC National Chairman and the entire Yilwatda family to find solace in the remarkable life Mama lived and the enduring legacies she leaves behind.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Mama’s soul and extends his solidarity with the Yilwatda family during this moment of grief.

Alia said: “As we mourn her passing, we take comfort in knowing that Mama Lydia lived a purposeful and impactful life.

“May God grant Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and his family the strength to bear this loss, and may her soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

