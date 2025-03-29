Gov. Alia celebrates President Tinubu at 73

Governor Hyacinth Alia on Saturday joined millions of Nigerians and world leaders to celebrate President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday anniversary.

Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, appreciated God for the gift of life and the strength granted to Tinubu.

He said in the statement on Saturday that President Tinubu had shown Benue State considerable love, given the numerous appointments, infrastructural development projects, and other Federal Government interventions in the state.

The governor appreciated the President for always putting Benue at the front burner of his “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

He said the government and people of the state would be forever grateful and proud of the President and his administration.

Alia said that the future of the country looked great under the leadership of the President.

He further prayed to God to give Tinubu more strength as he continues to steer the affairs of the country.

