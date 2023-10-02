Gov. Alia appoints NAN correspondent, others media aides

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has appointed a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Principal Correspondent, Bridget Ikyado, as his Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Media and Publicity/Strategic Communications.

This is contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to NAN in Makurdi, the State’s capital.

Governor Alia, in the statement, approved the appointment of 11 media aides with various designations.

He appointed Ikyado, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Media & Publicity/Strategic Communications, Comrade Angula Reuben – Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on ICT and New Media.

He also appointed Isaac Uzaan, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Media and Content Creation and Donald Kumun – Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Print Media.

Also in the statement, he appointed Ferdinand Shinyi – Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Strategic Communications, James Asortar – Special Assistant on Social Media and Igbatar Jerry – Special Assistant on Digital Media.

Ahoho Terungwa was appointed Special Assistant on Broadcast Media, Ephraim Lanshima – Special Assistant on Visual Communication (Photographer), Raphael Ajav – Personal Assistant on Videography and Wizzy Wisdom – Personal Assistant on Photography.

Ikyado until her appointment, was at the Agency’s head office in Abuja covering the Religious beat and is into Solutions and Developmental Journalism.

In her 13 years of working with NAN, she has attended several national and international trainings, notable among which are training in Cybercrime and Security, Health and Gender.

The Governor also assigned portfolios to some Special Advisers, including: Alex Addingi – International Investment, Fidelis Unongo – Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Akombo Benedict – Business, SMEs and Microfinance, Bemgba Anjembe – Agriculture and Climate Change, Dr. Dennis Akura – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jonathan Lahave – Legislative Matters, were also appointed.

Dr. Aondona Mkor Aondona – Research, Documentation and Strategy, Akaager Imoter Isaa – LGA Market Coordination and Monitoring, and Jonathan Gyuse – Poverty Alleviation and Youth Empowerment, are also on the list.