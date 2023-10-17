Gov. Alia appoints DG Radio Benue, 28 other appointees

Governor Hyacinth Alia has appointed Terseer Mzuulga as Director General of Radio Benue and Erdoo lyo as General Manager, Community and Social Development Agency.

This development was revealed in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that Mzuulga, a veteran journalist, before his appointment had worked with Radio Benue for some years, but later joined Radio Nigeria, where he recently retired on the rank of Manager News.

According to the statement, the Governor also approved the appointment of Dr. Terhide Antiev as his Chief Physician.

He also appointed Terver Aginde as his Special Adviser on Politics and Community Engagement; Attah Ochoga, PSA on Digital Economy and Job Creation; Yusuf Elaigwu, PSA on Commercial Transportation and Monitoring; loryue Yaji, PSA on LGA Coordination and Munitioning; and Tavershima Ishom, PSA on Housekeeping and Domestic Affairs.

The Governor in the statement also assigned portfolios to 11 Senior Special Assistants, appointed one Special Assistant and seven Personal Assistants.

Alia believes that the persons chosen would add value to his administration and charged them to put the state first.