Gov. Al-Makura decries diversion of relief materials meant for IDPs

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has decried the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons taking refuge in the state.

The governor, while distributing relief materials to IDPs in one of the camps in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area, on Thursday, said that government had abolished the distribution of relief materials through middle men to check such diversions.

Al-Makura said: “We have decided to distribute the items directly to the IDPs to ensure that they get to those they are meant for.”

He said that government had stopped distributing relief materials through committees or palaces of traditional rulers due to such diversions.

He said: “Henceforth, government will bring the relief materials and distribute them directly to the IDPs.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor donated N7 million, 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of maize, soap, assorted wrappers, sugar among other items to the IDPs.

He assured the IDPs that government would intensify collaboration with security agencies to restore normalcy to enable them return to their homes.

Boniface Ifer, President, Tiv Development Association, who received the items on behalf of the IDPs, thanked the governor for the gesture and appealed to security agencies to intensify patrol in the hinterlands.