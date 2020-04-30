Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appointed Ayenuro Aarinola as Education Secretary for Ilaje Local Government Area.

Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made the disclosure in a statement in Akure on Wednesday.

Ajiboye said Aarinola replaces Goke Jatuwase, the former Secretary of the local government.

“Aarinola attended the University of Benin, where he bagged a B.A. Degree in English and Literature,” he stated.

He said the governor wished the new appointee success in his assignment and urged him to contribute his quota to the development of the state.