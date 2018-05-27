Gov. Akeredolu pledges more child protection intervention programmes

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to preemptive and preventive intervention measures to ensure the security of children in the state.

The governor gave this pledge in his address to commemorate the 2018 Children’s Day on Sunday in Akure.

Akeredolu, represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, said government and its officials, could not be everywhere; hence, measures must be in place to enhance preventive intervention programmes through collective responsibility.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of parents, schools authorities, teachers, religious leaders, traditional leaders and civil society to create safe spaces for children.

The governor said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Creating safe spaces for children: Our collective responsibility” was timely with the increasing cases of threats to security of children in the society.

He said: “To demonstrate our commitment to the objectives of ensuring that children are safe everywhere in the state, on May 27, 2017, I announced and showed a red card alert to all child abusers to stop the act or face the wrath of law.

“While government is not interested in putting anyone in prison, it will not fold it arms and allow enemies of progress to destroy the children and the well-being of our society.”

Akeredolu further used the occasion to stress the importance of education and access to justice for children in the state.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Omowumi Olatunji-Edet, said the day was important to draw the attention of government at all levels to the prevailing issues on children.

Olatunji-Edet said the event would allow the children come together in relatively large groups to socialise and share experiences, thereby broadening their horizons.

She, therefore, urged stakeholders to give attention to the issues bordering on the children as well as give them the necessary space to thrive without exposing them to danger.