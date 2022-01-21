Gov. Akeredolu donates relief materials to Ose community attack

Ondo State Government Friday donated relief materials to victims of gunmen attack in Molege community in Ose Local Government area of the state.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu at the event in Akure, the State’s capital said the relief materials were to cushion the effect of the attack on the victims.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Gbenga Akingbasote, said that the state government would continue to identify with them.

He urged the Ose Local Government Chairman, Dennis Adekunle, who received the materials on behalf of the victims, to ensure that the materials were distributed to the intended people.

Akeredolu noted that security of lives and property as well as welfare of the people of the state was his priority.

The LG boss appreciated the governor for the gesture and the urgent attention given to the matter when it happened.

Adekunle stressed that the gesture showed that the governor is a man of his words and has fulfilled the promise made during his visit to the community after the attack.

“This is a pointer that our’ talk and do governor’ means business,” Adekunle said.

Some of the relief materials distributed include; food items, mattresses, diapers, mosquito net among others.

Recall that at least three people were reportedly shot dead by gunmen who invaded the community on January 6. NAN