Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday approved the appointments of Ebenezer Adekusibe, Lulu Fawehinmi, Clement Dada, as senior special assistants and Peace Odili as special assistant to the governor.

Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure.

Ajiboye said the appointments were with immediate effect.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adekusibe was made Senior Special Assistant on Finance while Fawehinmi was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Strategy/Communication.

Similarly, Dada was enlisted as Senior Special Assistant on Mobilisation and Odili made Special Assistant on Public Procurement.

The new appointees were charged to see their appointments as a challenge to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“The governor wishes them success in their respective assignments,” Ajiboye said.

