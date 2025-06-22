Gov. Aiyedatiwa nominates four more commissioners

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has nominated four more commissioners to serve in the state executive council.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to the statement, the nomination is in addition to the 12 nominees appointed last week by the governor and currently being screened for confirmation by the House of Assembly.

The nominees are Pastor Bola Ademuwagun, Leye Akinola, Dr. Banji Ajaka, and Adesoji Afolabi.

The statement said: “In exercise of the power conferred on me by Section 192 (1 & 2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I wish to forward to your esteemed office the following commissioner nominees.

“The nominees are for your kind consideration and confirmation of the House of Assembly.

“I shall be most obliged to the honourable house for your expeditious action on this request in the overall interest of our dear state.

“Please accept, as always, my highest regards for your esteemed self and other distinguished members of the house.”

