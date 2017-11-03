Gov. Ahmed sympathises with Tinubu

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has commiserated with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the sudden death of his son, Jide.

Ahmed, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, said he received the news of the demise of Tinubu’s first son with rude shock and described his exit as a painful and colossal loss.

Ahmed observed with dismay that the sudden death had denied the country the service of a promising young man.

The governor urged the APC National Leader to take solace in the fact that death is an inevitable end of all mortals.

Governor Ahmed, who prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest, also prayed Almighty Allah to grant the parents the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.