Gov. Ahmed signs 2017 Supplementary Budget into law

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has signed the State 2017 Supplementary Budget of N166,105,047,405 into law.

This is against the initial N160,900,388,017 budget that was passed early this year by the State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers had recently approved the revised budget and resolved that the sum of N29,082,336,523 be transferred from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to Capital Development Fund to enhance execution of capital projects, in this year’s budget.

Under the approved supplementary budget, the sum of N80,957,550,706 was voted for capital expenditure, while a total of N77,616,806,130 was allocated for recurrent expenditure.

Speaking during the signing of the revised budget at the Government House, Ilorin, Ahmed restated the commitment of his administration to the development of the State through provision of critical infrastructural projects.

The governor maintained that despite the economic challenges, the State Government has been able to implement 71 per cent of its 2017 budget.

He also reassured that all ongoing and new projects across the State would be completed for the benefit of people of the State.