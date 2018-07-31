Gov. Ahmed orders reconstruction work on Tsaragi-Shonga and Bukka-Adena Bridge
The State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya, made this known while inspecting the collapsed bridge along Tsaragi-Shonga with a team of engineers on Sunday.
The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has ordered the immediate reconstruction of the collapsed Bukka Adena bridge along Jebba-Kaiama Road in Moro Local Government Area and the collapsed culverts and damaged portion of Tsaragi-Shonga road in Edu Local Government area of the state.
Yahaya assured that the bridges will be reconstructed as soon as possible in line with Governor Ahmed’s directive.