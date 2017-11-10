Gov. Ahmed emerges Man of the Year at Lead Project Awards

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has emerged the Man of the Year at the 9th Lead Project Awards and Annual Lecture.

The award was held in Lagos on Friday night.

According to available information, Ahmed won the award based on his reforms in the agriculture sector and massive improvement in Internally Generated Revenue.

The plaque was handed over by the Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, to Governor Ahmed, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mahmood Ajeigbe.