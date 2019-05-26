The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Saturday stressed that his administration’s projects and programmes were people-focussed as he commissioned three projects on the same day.

The projects are Kwara State University School of Business and Governance, Land Administration Secretariat and the Kwara State Automated Vehicle Inspection Center.

Governor Ahmed said the projects commissioned were in fulfillment of his pledge to implement projects capable uplifting the people and meeting their aspirations for a better life.

According to him, the KWASU Center was built in keeping with the administration’s resolve to expand access to quality tertiary education.

He said the commissioning of Kwara State University School of Business and Governance will support human capital development in Kwara State, Nigeria and sub-Sahara Africa.

On the Land Administration Secretariat, Governor Ahmed said it eases the processing of land titles and serve as a viable source of revenue.

Ahmed noted that the Kwara State Land Administration building is aimed at bringing all the Bureau of Lands, Survey Department and all other land-related agencies under the same roof, complete with an Automated System to ensure that land administration system, monitoring and maintenance are carried out within the same vicinity.

This, he said, will enhance efficiency and ensures that revenues accruable through land administration are made available to the state.

At the Kwara State Automated Vehicle Inspection Centre, Governor Ahmed said he was delighted to add another feather to his cap by establishing another institution that would not only streamline and ensure that our roads in the state are plied by road-worthy vehicles but will also support revenue generation, as the most critical need of any state today is to improve on it’s revenue generation.