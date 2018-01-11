Gov. Ahmed charges Perm Secs on service delivery

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Wednesday swore-in 10 newly appointed permanent secretaries with a charge to serve with zeal and commitment to make indelible contributions to the development of the state.

At the event held at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Ilorin, Ahmed charged the permanent secretaries to see their appointments as opportunities to serve and contribute their quota to the development of the State.

According to the governor, the new permanent secretaries are adjudged to possess the qualification, knowledge and experience to deliver on the responsibilities of their new offices.

He said: “Our implicit confidence in the Civil Service, therefore, informed our huge investment in capacity development and infrastructure to create the appropriate environment for the attainment of this administration’s development goals. I make bold to state that this approach has paid off handsomely as services are now provided to the public with the principles of promptness, equity and fairness in mind.”

The Governor, who congratulated the permanent secretaries on their appointment, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Government and people of Kwara State.

In her remarks, the State Head of Service, Modupe Oluwole, who said a Quality Assurance Unit would soon be inaugurated in her office to ensure strict compliance and performance, commended Governor Ahmed for “being passionate about the state civil service and for being civil service friendly”.

According to Oluwole: “The effort of His Excellency to make Civil Servants in the state happy to handle assigned duties to their successful ends is legion.

“Some of them are: prompt payment of salaries, prompt payment of pension, promotion as at when due, provisions of conducive office accommodation for staffers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, training and retraining of staff, and above all, the recent appointment of permanent secretaries to create vacancies for the promotion of upcoming Officers, and a host of others.”

Responding on behalf of the new permanent secretaries, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Training, Office of the Head of State, Alhaji Tajudeen Yinusa, assured the Governor and the people of the state that they would justify the confidence repose in them.