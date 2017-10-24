Gov. Ahmed approves promotion of 1,578 civil servants

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved promotion of 1,578 civil servants across all ministries for the 2017 promotion exercise.

The Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Salman Adelodun Ibrahim, who dropped the hint while briefing newsmen in Ilorin, explained that 1,680 civil servants registered for the promotion examination across the state.

Adelodun added the 1,578 civil servants promoted scored 60 per cent and above, while the remaining 122 civil servants scored below 60 per cent.

According to the Chairman: “The promotion cut across all the Ministries in the state and for officers on grade level 7 to grade level 17.”

He stated that the civil servants passed through rigorous written examination and oral interview that carried 60 and 40 per cent respectively.

Adelodun explained that the promotion would take effect from January 1, while the promotion will reflect in their various salaries from the end of next month.

He therefore, thanked the state governor for what he described as an uncommon step aimed at boosting the civil servants’ morales.

“As at today, the Kwara state government is not in arrears of promotion of its entire workforce. This is because the governor sees civil servants as engine room of government, and they deserve motivation through yearly promotion,” Adelodun said.

Reacting to the development, the Kwara State Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Kola Olumoh, praised the state government for the giant stride, particularly at this period of harsh economic environment.

Olumoh advised the entire workforce to justify the promotion by redoubling their efforts in carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

Olumoh appealed to the government to ensure that local government workers are also promoted as their state counterparts.