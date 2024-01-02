Gov. Adeleke visits Oyinlola over death of his sister

Governor Ademola Adeleke has visited a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, over the death of his elder sister and to rejoice with him on the new year celebration.

Governor Adeleke visited Prince Oyinlola along with his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, on Tuesday in his home.

Also on the Governor’s entourage were the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun; Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; Senator Akogun Lere Oyewumi; Hon. Sunday Bisi, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party; and state and party officials.

Adeleke prayed to God to grant the former Military Administrator fortitude to bear the loss.

Prince Oyinlola said the death of his sister was shocking to him as she was his second mother from 1959 till her death in December.

According to him, his sister left for the world beyond in the presence of his son and family members, noting that he was comforted that she lived a fulfilled life.

He said: “I thank you for this visit.

“I really appreciate your condolence visit.”