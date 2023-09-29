Gov. Adeleke to Oyetola, Happy birthday to a big brother 

Governor Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with tGovernor of Osun state and Minister of Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

In a statement he personally signed Friday, Governor Adeleke described the advancing age of the minister as a divine grace and pray to God to grant the minister more blessed years on earth.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate my dear big brother on the occasion of his birthday. I thank God for granting my predecessor another blessed year.

“On behalf of the people and government of Osun state, I convey our heartfelt good wishes. Wherever my brother is, he should please enjoy his day”, Adeleke noted.