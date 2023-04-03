Gov. Adeleke stops forfeiture of Osun mining licenses

In his continuous bid to secure Osun State assets and stabilise the state’s economy, Governor Ademola Adeleke has stopped the forfeiture of Osun State mining licenses due to mismanagement by the previous administration.

Osun state has about seven mining licenses across the solid mineral value chains.

The licenses were however almost sold off in the last days of the Gboyega Oyetola’s administration through what appeared like a deliberate refusal to revalidate the licenses by paying required fees to the federal mining licensing body.

After the submission of the report of the Solid Minerals Committee, Governor Adeleke has ramped up actions to reposition the sector and ensure the revalidation of the state mining licenses.

At a meeting with the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastral Agency, Engr. Obadiah Nkom, the Governor affirmed the readiness of his administration to ensure all necessary fees are paid so that the state’s mining licenses can be secured.

He said: “I am meeting you today to affirm our administration’s readiness to revalidate our mining licenses.

“We apologise for the conduct of the previous government.

“Under my watch, the licenses will be better managed in compliance with relevant laws.

“We also thank the mining authorities for protecting the state mining assets during those transition periods.

“We appreciate the professionalism of the management of the licensing office.

“On our part, we will pay the required fees and we will move ahead with a transparent management of the field operations.

“We are however coming back to meet the Federal Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals.

“Osun has been brutally environmentally violated.

“Those the Federal Government gave mining licenses to have destroyed the Osun environment.

“Underground water across the Eastern Senatorial District is polluted.

“Osun deserves a marshal plan to clean up her environment.

“But we are coming to officially provide proof of these environmental crimes.

“We will partner with the Federal Ministry on how to clean up our environment.

“There must be accountability.”

Responding, the Director General of the Mining Cadastral expressed the readiness of his agency to partner with the Osun State Government for the revival of the state’s mining sector.

Nkom, who described Osun as an important mining state, commended the political will demonstrated by Governor Adeleke, stressing: “This direct meeting with our agency is unprecedented in federal-state mining relations.

“We are honoured and challenged by Your Excellency’s direct meeting with me on this issue of Osun mining licenses.

“I can assure you that our cooperation is assured.

“We will work with your team to resolve all outstanding issues.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye, applauded Adeleke for his commitment to rescue the mining sector in Osun State, adding: “We now have a matching order of his Excellency to work hard to ensure safety of the licenses.

“We will act immediately on the directive by hosting a follow up meeting with the agency and the Federal Ministry on the issue of environmental degradation and pollution.”

Present at the meeting were Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Hon. Clement Akanni Olorunwa with Governor Adeleke presiding.