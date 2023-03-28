Gov. Adeleke reinstates suspended OHIS boss

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered the immediate recall of the suspended Executive Secretary of the State Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), Dr Niyi Oginni.

This is contained in a statement issued by Adeleke’s Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to newsmen Tuesday in Osogbo.

Recall that Adeleke had, on December 31, 2022, ordered the suspension of Oginni and Dr Adebukola Olujide, Head of Primary Health Care Development Board in the state.

Rasheed said that Oginni’s recall was premised on the review of the report of the Contract and MOU Committee as well as the disturbing reports of imminent collapse of the state health insurance scheme.

“The decision was also linked to the need to comply with public service regulations, which stipulated procedures and conditions for discipline and management of public servants,” he said.

The Governor’s Spokesman said that Adeleke recalled the Executive Secretary in order to normalise the operations of the agency by ensuring its continuous patronage across the state.

According to him, Oginni’s recall takes immediate effect.

The suspension of the two top officials was sequel to the interim report of the Committee on Contracts and MOU, chaired by Niyi Owolade.

The report had indicted the two agency chiefs of gross abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources and serial violations of the public service regulations and laws.

The report also unearthed alleged unethical practices of the officials, manifesting in contract awards without due process, non-remittance of actual tender fees collected from contractors, contracts without value for money and deliberate splitting of contracts.