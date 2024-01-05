Gov. Adeleke mourns Baba Olofana’s death 

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has described the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Adedeji Aderemi, popularly known as Baba Olofana, as devastating and painful.

Adeleke’s message was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

The Governor in his condolence message on Friday said that Baba Olofana made a great mark in the movie industry, adding that his death was a loss of one of the State’s talents in the creative industry.

He commiserates with his immediate family, the people of Edeland and the movie industry as a whole, urging them to take consolation in the fact that Baba Olofana lived a life full of many accomplishments.

Adeleke’s message reads in part: “Adedeji Aderemi (aka Baba Olofana) was a delight to watch in movies, and through his works, the course of Yoruba tradition was better shaped. With him gone, the memory of the lessons he radiates from the screen, and more, the enlightenment he inspires through his works will reverberate for years.

“I mourn his loss knowing well the great talent that is gone. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Edeland, the movie industry, and everyone touched by this devastating experience.

“It is my sincere prayer that they get the strength to bear the hard moment his passage represents. May Almighty Allah grant his aljanah fridaos soul”.