Gov. Adeleke intervenes in Kajola Market crises

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called on warring market factions in Kajola town to stop the feud and confrontations to allow mediatory intervention by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

The call by Governor Adeleke was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed.

In the statement, the market leaders were called upon to remain calm as the Governor has directed the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry to wade into the matter with immediate effect.

The statement said: “Mr Governor has instructed the commissioner to wade into the matter and ensure that all points of disagreements among the factions are resolved.

“This intervention is to allow for the reopening of the market to protect the livelihood of stakeholders.

“All factions are enjoined to stop hostilities pending the outcome.of the mediation.

“Nobody should take law into their hands.

“The Honourable Commissioner has already stepped into the matter as directed.”