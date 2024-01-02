Gov. Adeleke denounces appointing UK-based Doctor as Special Adviser

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has denied the appointment of a United Kingdom-based Nigerian academic, Dr. Oluseun Ajayi, as his Special Adviser on International Relations and Linkages.

The denial of the appointment by the Governor followed a post on a WhatsApp group in which the claim was made.

Dr. Ajayi has London Metropolitan University and University of the Witwatersrand on his profile on LinkedIn.

A statement on Monday by Adele’s spokesman, Rasheed Olawale, said the Governor did not make such an appointment.

Olawale said anyone who does business with Ajayi was doing so at his or her own risk.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a false claim by one Dr Oluseun Ajayi that he has been appointed a Special Adviser on International Linkages to Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“There is no truth in the claim.

“The said Ajayi is not in any way known to Mr Governor and was never at any time offered any appointment under whatever guise by the Government of Osun state.

“Members of the public, locally and internationally, are advised against granting any such official recognition to the said Ajayi or transacting any business with him on behalf of Osun state.

“The state government is not and will not be liable for any such transactions.”