Gov Adeleke debunks alleged rift between Executive, Judiciary in Osun 

The Osun government said present administration in the South West State

enjoys a very warm and harmonious Apoprelationship with the Judiciary as against the pseudo acrimony being allegedly peddled by the opposition All Progressives Congress APC Chieftain, Yomi Aliu.

A statement signed Monday by Governor Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed affirmed that the government is paying special attention to the welfare of judicial officers in the state as against the ridicule to which the past administration unleashed on the judges by irregular non payment of their arrears of allowances, as well as not attending to the pecuniary benefits of the retired judges.

Rasheed cautioned that members of the public needed to be informed that there is no controversy on the processes of disengagement or otherwise even with respect to the old and new law on the retirement age for judges of superior courts. All insinuations in the hatchet job are false and figments of imagination of the propagandist.

Governor Adeleke, the statement added as a due process leader is committed to full compliance to the law without fear or favour and with due reference to impartial application for retirement or extension of tenure of public officials.

The statement reads in part: “Mr Aliu is cautioned on his constant false alarm and his phantom claim of constitutional crisis in Osun when there is none at all. The Judicial Service Commission is an executive body and its staff are appointees and employees of the executive. Therefore, it is indecent of Mr Aliu to unduly meddle in the running of affairs of the government.

“The controversial senior Lawyer is known for propaganda and undue sensation as a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He is therefore to be ignored and not given any serious attention.

“He is also warned not to drag our noble Chief Judge into his infamous political agenda. In Osun state, all arms of government are in deep harmony for the good of the State”.

The statement noted that is not surprising that Aliu to have cooked up another false story, as he is reputed for such antic, as did during the Osun governorship election petition, raising false alarm and unjustifiable insinuation that there was a serious security threat then in the State.

“It is unfortunate that a supposed learned senior Lawyer can go that low on the path of propaganda and unnecessary sensation without exercising any iota of decorum and dignity” Rasheed stated.