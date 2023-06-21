Gov. Adeleke congratulates newly-appointed CoAS, Customs CG

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has hailed the appointments of Major General T. A. Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff and Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service as recognition of capacity and outstanding track records.

Governor Adeleke stated this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday.

The Governor, who welcomed the elevation of the two indigenes of Osun State as a great honour, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for trusting the duo with those important roles.

Adeleke said Lagbaja and Adeniyi are prides of the state, expressing strong belief in their capacity to deliver on their assigned mandates.

Eulogising the two agency heads as thoroughbred professionals, Governor Adeleke said the records of General Lagbaja and Adeniyi in their respective services are assuring that they will take their organisations to greater levels of efficiency and optimal performance in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

He said: “I heartily congratulate Major General T. A. Lagbaja and CG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on their appointments as the Chief of Army Staff and the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service by President Bola Tinubu.

“Their elevation is by every means a great feat for us in Osun state, and on behalf of the good people of this state, I want to sincerely appreciate President Tinubu for counting these two indigenes worthy for the positions. It is a proud moment for us, and I recognize this huge honour done to us as a state.

“Looking at the impressive service records of General Lagbaja and CG Adeniyi, I share the overwhelming expectations that counted for their elevations and believe they will excel in their new roles.”

The Governor assured the two agency heads of his government’s support and cooperation, noting that his prayer is to see Osun State indigenes excel in their endeavours.

—