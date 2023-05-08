Gov. Adeleke backs The Drum Festival in Canada, applauds Convener

As the planning and preparation for the Maiden Edition of the Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival) continue to gather momentum, the Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, has thrown his weight behind the festival, adding that he is fully ready to support it.

He made his position known while acknowledging the receipt and acceptance of the invitation to the festival.

The invitation was sent to the Governor by the publisher of The Drum Online Media Inc. and Convener of the prestigious festival, Prince Segun Akanni.

Adeleke wrote: “I am particularly delighted to use this medium to express my categorical support and endorsement for the upcoming festival.

“I also wish to salute your sense of bravery, intelligence and enthusiasm geared toward the revival of Africa’s and indeed, Yoruba cultural heritages.

“I am, indeed, proud of you and your team for this noble and legendary initiative aimed at revamping our indigenous tradition and culture from a state of near oblivion to a realm of global pedestal of fame, relevance and glory.

“I wholly support and endorse the 2023 maiden edition of The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival) in Canada.”

According to Prince Akanni, the invitation letter Sent to Governor Adeleke read:

Sequel to the foregoing and based on the fact that you are the Number One Citizen of Osun State, a premier Yoruba enclave that harbours Ile-Ife – the ancestral abode of all

Yoruba people, where Ayan-Agalu originated from, and coincidentally the political state of the event’s Chief Host, we are extremely pleased to cordially invite you as the

Political Host to the maiden edition of the Ayan-Agalu (Drum) Festival. The event holds as follows:

Theme: “Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National Unity, Progress and Development – The Ayangalu Example.”

Date: Friday July 28, 2023.

Venue: Fuzion Banquet Hall, 1300 Britannia Road E, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Time: 8:00pm prompt.

Besides, the world sees you as a global choreographical entertainer whose dancing prowess marvels national and continental audiences.

In this light, The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival) cannot be organized without the physical presence of a prolific dancing colossus like you Sir. The Yoruba would say “Ti ko basi ilu, kole si ijo”.

We also wish to use this medium to solicit your Excellency’s endorsement and moral support which we strongly believe will add tremendous value and prestige to the event.

In recognition and appreciation of your compelling democratic track-record and choreographical iconism, we are exceptionally thrilled to present an Award of Excellence on Democracy and Cultural Dance to you at the event. Prince Akanni stated.

It is worth stating here that the forthcoming event in Ontario, Canada promises to be culturally exhilarating!

—