Gov. Adeleke approved Iwo-Osogbo Road in January 2025 — Spokesperson

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed that the dilapidated Iwo-Osogbo Road was approved by his boss in January 2025.

Rasheed said this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Friday following criticism that the road was only awarded after the opposition pilloried Governor Adeleke.

Reacting in the statement, the spokesperson to the governor said: “Our attention has been drawn to a report about Iwo to Osogbo road with purported narration that the government only approved the reconstruction of the road after agitation.

“Governor Adeleke has for long put machinery in motion for the reconstruction of the road, leading to the procurement process that started almost three months ago and concluded recently.

“The government proceeded to issue letters of awards to the contractors this week with all letters already delivered as of yesterday.

“The Commissioner of Special Duties and Regional Integration, Dr BT Salami also visited the road yesterday as a pre – work inspection.

“The contractors have since started mobilisation to commence work from Monday.

“The public is therefore urged to ignore any report that the Governor acted due to pressure or agitation.

“Mr Governor has demonstrated deep love for Iwoland and its people by addressing challenges of infrastructure in the ancient town. Aside from the ongoing dualisation of the Iwo township road, the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Iwo-Osogbo has been uppermost in Mr Governor’s mind.

“Mr Governor does not need any agitator or protest to do the right thing for the people of Iwoland. Mr Governor has promised Kabiyesi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Iwo Board of Trustees and all Iwo elders that all outstanding projects will be completed within the timeline. His Excellency is walking the talk.”

