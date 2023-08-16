Gov. Adeleke appoints Caretaker Chairmen for LGs, gets Assembly’s nod

Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Caretaker Committees for Local Government Areas, Local Government Development Areas and Area Offices in Osun State after securing the approval of the State House of Assembly.

He had written to the Speaker of the House of Assembly seeking approval for the appointment of the Caretaker Committees.

ALSO READ:

Four die in Sagamu-Benin Expressway early morning accident

NDLEA seizes N56.9m worth of illicit drugs in FCT, arrests 343 suspects

Photos as Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Monday Gift visit Sanwo-Olu

Governor Adeleke’s letter reads in part: “In view of the urgency of need for a functioning local government system and the arising necessity due to non-existence of legitimate and democratically elected Local Government Executives across the Local Government Councils in Osun State, I hereby forward the attached list of Caretaker members for all the Local Government Council Areas, Local Government Development Area and Area Councils across Osun State, for your consideration, pending the holding of Local Government elections in line with the relevant provisions of the law.

“I seek your expeditious approval so as to properly re-shape and direct the administration of the third tier of government in Osun State.”

The letter, which was later considered by the lawmakers, was followed by the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the Caretaker Committee members has been fixed for Wednesday (today) at the Car Park of the Bola Ige House, Abere, Osogbo by 10am.