Gov. Abiodun will struggle to get second term in office — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, predicted that the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will struggle more than he did during his first term campaign to secure his second term in office.

The clergyman stated that Abiodun will be challenged and people will call for indirect primaries in Ogun State.

Elijah said: “Governor Dapo Abiodun will have to struggle more than it was the case during his first term campaigns to secure his second term in office.

“He will be challenged and people will call for indirect primaries in Ogun State.

“He will face multi-various crises; people will decamp from his party to another party and also EFCC will probe his commissioners.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun must pray not to lose any of Aides and commissioners.

“The spirit of God says he needs payers not to be bereaved even as the state will run into financial crises.”

The Primate noted that the Ogun State House of Assembly members will want to gang up against the Speaker, while stating that the Speaker’s administration will be challenged by his predecessor.

He also admonished the All Progressives Congress members in the state to be prayerful.

He said: “I foresee that the State Assembly members will want to gang up against the Speaker.

“His administration will be challenged because I foresee that his predecessor will want to fight him and will not want him to succeed.

“There is no amount of reconciliation that can happen between Dapo Abiodun and Ibikunle Amosun that will produce good results; this is the reason why APC must be prayerful and also re-strategise so as to come out victorious in the battle for the soul of Ogun state.

“If the animosity continues, APC will find it difficult.

“If the PDP forms a coalition it can spring a surprise at the polls in Ogun state. If the PDP picks the wrong candidate, they won’t get it at all.

“Nobody will vote for Oladipupo Adebutu.

“Ogun State governor needs prayers and more work.

“His efforts will not be appreciated; he will get tired, make wrong pronouncements and also make series of mistakes.

“The spirit of God says he must retrace his steps.

“He must also pray concerning his health. Governor Dapo Abiodun should have common understanding with the Deputy Governor.

“There will be misunderstanding between Dapo Abiodun and Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

“Ogun state needs prayers not to lose a prominent person, a king, a professor, an Accountant and a lawyer.

“Let them pray not to lose a prominent top chief in Egba Land.

“They should also pray against crises in the Ijebu waterside area of the state and also pray against communal crises.

“I foresee that some Commissioners will resign in Governor Dapo Abiodun’s cabinet.

“The spirit of God says Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s projects will be probed.

“Nigerians will see drama in the Ogun state politics.

“I foresee that it will be scene by scene and also in segments by segments.

“The state should be prayerful and watchful of attacks in the villages and attacks on farmers.

“The state needs a lot of prayers. Ogun State should go into three (3) days prayers in the beginning of January 2022.

“They should also pray against gas explosions and fire outbreak in the market.

“The State APC party chairman and the governor must be united in the interest of the Party.”