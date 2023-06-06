Gov. Abiodun set to dissolve 9th Ogun Assembly

Governor Dapo Abiodun has issued a proclamation for dissolution of Ogun State 9th House of Assembly.

Abiodun, in a letter to the Assembly, dated June 5, noted that the dissolution was in line with sub-section (1) of Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The Governor’s letter was read by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, at a special executive session, held at the Assembly complex in Abeokuta, the State’s capital Tuesday.

He said that it became effective June 9 – at the expiration of a period of four years, commencing from the first day of the first sitting of the House.

“Whereas the Ninth (9th) Ogun State House of Assembly had the first sitting of its session on June 10, 2019.

“Now therefore, I, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by sub-section (3) of section 105 of the Constitution aforesaid.

“And all powers enabling me in that regard, hereby proclaim that the 9th Ogun State House of Assembly shall stand dissolved on June 9, 2023,” he said.

The Governor also said that the inauguration of the 10th legislature would hold on June 13.