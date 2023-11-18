Gov. Abiodun rewards upright staff with cash, double promotion

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has demonstrated that integrity still pays as he has approved the immediate promotion of Moronke Craig to the next level as well as payment of all the gratuity and retirement benefits due to a retiree, Temilola Ayantayo.

The duo, local government workers in the state, were rewarded for their honesty and integrity in the public service.

The decision followed the uprightness displayed by the two, where Ayantayo refunded N600,000 she was overpaid as monthly salary to government coffers while Craig was erroneously promoted before her due date but reported it and later reversed.

Abiodun, represented the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, at the maiden edition of the Local Government Service Week held in Abeokuta, said the decision was to affirm that integrity, honesty and hard work still pay, notwithstanding the economic realities in the nation, while he also doled out N100,000 each to all other awardees of the Commission.

The Governor, apart from ordering the immediate payment of gratuity and other retirement benefits of Ayantayo, directed that the sum of N600,000 earlier refunded by the retiree should be paid to her just as Craig did not only get an immediate promotion to the next grade level, but will also get another promotion at her actual due date in January 2024.

The Chairman of the Commission, Olabukunola Onabanjo appreciated the Governor for the support the Local Government has received from his administration saying, “The support you have given the local government is tremendously and unusual in recent times and this is why there is turnaround in the fortunes of Local Government administration in the State”.

Onabanjo said the Commission under her watch will continue to reward hard work and integrity among the workers to serve as a motivation for them, saying without them the local government would not have achieved so much as it had.

Ayantayo and Craig who spoke on behalf of all the awardees beamed with joy, stating that the Governor has evidently shown genuine commitment to the workers’ welfare with the reward and other benefits they have received with their other colleagues.

She said: “It is crystal clear that this Governor is genuinely committed to workers” welfare and to maintaining the integrity and dignity of the service, adding that workers cannot thank him enough for his kind gestures.