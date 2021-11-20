Gov. Abiodun releases N2b to offset deductions from workers

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Friday released N2 billion to offset part of the global cooperative deductions from the state workers.

The payment, which will cover four months, is meant to address the plight of the workers and pensioners in the state.

The governor also promised to settle the outstanding deductions by releasing N1 billion quarterly until all the entire deductions are defrayed.

Comrade Akeem Lasisi, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Ogun State branch, disclosed this at a news conference after a meeting between the leaders of labour and pensioners’ unions and the governor.

Lasisi said Abiodun also released another N1 billion for gratuities of state and local government pensioners.

He said: “The new gratuities is a 100 per cent increment from the earlier quarterly payment of N500 million he had earlier commenced in 2020.

“We had a fruitful meeting with the governor today.

“This is a follow-up to other meetings we had before.

“In the meeting, we told the governor that workers are tensed up and restless due to the non-payment of their deductions and he agreed to do something about it.

“I am glad to inform you that he has directed the immediate release of N1 billion for the payment of gratuities and that N1 billion will be released on quarterly basis for the pensioners.

“As at today, four months of global deductions has been paid and the governor also promised to do this on quarterly basis.”

Lasisi said the governor has promised that promotion letters for 2018 would be fully implemented in the new year while promotion entitlements for 2019 would commence by March 2022.

According to him, Abiodun told the workers to expect to enjoy their promotion entitlements for 2020 “from May or June next year”.

Also speaking, the State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Chief Waidi Oloyede, appreciated the state government for the gesture.

Oloyede praised the governor for accepting to look into the monthly increment, saying that some pensioners collected as low as N5,000 monthly as pension.

Comrade Isa Olude, the state Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria and Chairman Joint Negotiations Committee, called for commitment of the parties involved to build trust and avoid misunderstandings.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, reiterated government’s commitment to the welfare of both workers and pensioners.