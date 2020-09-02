Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Wednesday promised to expedite action at ensuring the speedy completion of all abandoned projects in the state.

Abiodun gave the assurance at the inauguration of the asphalt laying of the Panseke-Adigbe and Elite roads in Abeokuta.

He also assured residents that government’s visibility would be felt across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He added that several roads projects at various stages of completion were being embarked on simultaneously.

Abiodun said: “When the contractor told me that they will be laying the asphalt of the Panseke-Adigbe Road today, I told them I will also like to be part of the process and that’s why you are seeing me here today.

“Recently, I made a promise to the good people of Ogun State that we will lay the asphalt of this road soonest.

“Today, I am fulfilling the promise I made.

“I am today also making promise to the citizens that any project, either abandoned or ongoing, with economic value to the people, we will complete it.”

Abiodun, however, appealed to the citizens to exercise patience with his administration, saying the “rebranding of the state has begun”.