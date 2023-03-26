Gov. Abiodun mourns ex-CGS, Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has mourned the death of Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya(GCON), the former Chief of General Staff under late Gen. Sani Abacha’s military junta.

Diya died Sunday at the age of 79.

Abiodun in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the State capital by his spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, described Diya as a seasoned administrator, gentleman and officer whose contributions to the development of the security architecture of Nigeria would remain indelible.

The governor added that the Ogun state would not forget Diya’s role in its history.

He recalled that the deceased who was a former number “Two Citizen” in the country, was also a military governor of the state.

“He was courageous and daring, quick-witted and patriotic.

“Diya played frontline roles in the evolution and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole,” the governor said.

Abiodun called on the family members, friends and associates of the departed leader to take solace in the fact that he played the parts assigned to him by providence diligently, conscientiously and patriotically meritoriously.

The governor prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest, while enjoining Nigerians to emulate the good virtues that he left behind.

Diya was born on April 3, 1944 in Odogbolu, Ogun State.

He was the military governor of the South West State from January 1984 to August 1985.