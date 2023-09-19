Gov. Abiodun insists discipline must be entrenched in APC

Governor Dapo Abiodun has emphasised the need to instil party discipline within the All Progressives Congress (APC), to ensure that members are accountable for their actions.

Abiodun said this Tuesday in Abeokuta, during a meeting with leaders of the APC in Ijebu East Local Government, led by a former member of the House of Representatives, Segun Osibote.

Osibote represented Ijebu North, Ijebu-East and Ogun Waterside between 2007 and 2011.

The Governor said that he was prepared to defend himself against the allegation of funds diversion made by the impeached Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Mr Wale Adedayo.

According to the him, members of the party must abide by its constitution and be ready to defend their utterances at all times.

ALSO READ:

Again, national grid collapses

Group sets up digital HIV situation room in Ebonyi

Brila Media COO for World Football Summit in Spain

“We have to instill discipline in governance, discipline in the party, people have to become accountable to what they say. You must be accountable for what you say, so that you will always think very well before taking any nasty action.

“People have to be made to bear the consequences of whatever they say, and until we do that, they will not stop ,” he said.

The governor said that he was prepared to ensure that Adedayo was held responsible for what he had said, as he must prove the false allegations he made against his person.

Abiodun disclosed that he had known Adedayo before he became the governor, and that he (Adedayo) was not his enemy.

He said that he opted for the candidacy of Adedayo as the local government chairman, even though he knew he had some character challenges.

“The funds for the local government go straight into the account of local governments where they meet, share and remove what we call first-line charge from it.

“He himself collects his own security votes. It has never been late. I even look for projects for them.

”Sometimes, I dip my hand into state funds for them so they can also have projects to execute. That same person can now say that I have been diverting local government funds,” he said.

Abiodun warned against any attempt to destabilise the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of APC in the local government, Bayo Balogun, noted that the impeached chairman was running the local government with no regard for the party.

He said that members of APC in Ijebu East were solidly behind the governor and his administration at all times.