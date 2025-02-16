Gov. Abiodun, Gbajabiamila visit Adebanjo’s residence, extol his virtues

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday visited the residence of the late Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to commiserate with his family over the death of their patriarch.

Abiodun arrived at the Lekki, Lagos State home of the Yoruba leader at 4:50pm, while Gbajabiamila joined him 15 minutes later.

After a meeting with the children of the deceased, Abiodun told newsmen that Adebanjo was part of his life when he started his political career.

The governor said: “He (Adebanjo) was a role model, a father figure to us, he was an iconic Yoruba man who we all became fond of because of his dogged principles.

“He was irrevocably principled, bold, audacious, consistent, fearless, Baba would say it as he saw it and as he felt regardless of how anyone felt about it.

“Perhaps, Baba’s training as a lawyer helped his ability to articulate himself unapologetically.

“Baba’s love for the Yoruba race was second to none. He fought for the emancipation of the Yoruba through different platforms.”

Abiodun said that though everyone would miss the late elder statesman, the people were celebrating his life and legacies.

According to him, Adebanjo was one of those voices that would be missed in the country’s political firmament..

In the condolence register, Abiodun wrote: ” Baba, finally, God has called you home. You were bold, consistent, fearless, principled, focused till the very end.

“Your legacies are and will remain enduring for the world and many generations unborn.

“You will be sorely missed. We thank God for the impactful life you lived. May your soul continue to rest in peace.”

Also, Gbajabiamila praised Adebanjo’s service to mankind and the country.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who declined media interview, wrote in the condolence register: “To God be all the glory, we will miss Baba but we are consoled, knowing he rests in peace.

“Thank you for your service to mankind and to Nigeria.”

NAN also reports that friends, associates and family members have been thronging Adebanjo’s Lekki residence since his passing was announced on Friday afternoon.

Adebanjo died on Friday in his Lagos home at the age of 96.

