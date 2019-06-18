The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has dissolved all transport unions in the state.

In the interim, Abiodun named a 13-man committee to coordinate the activities of road transport trade unions.

Also on Monday, the Governor constituted an ad-hoc Committee to coordinate the 2019 Hajj operations for the State Muslims faithful performing this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina in the absence of a substantive Muslim Welfare Board.

The interim road transport unions’ committee is headed by Sunday Olufemi Adeniyi, while the Hajj Operation Committee is chaired by Imam Mufutau Majekodunmi.

Other members of the Hajj committee are Alhaji Abdul Gafar Orunsolu, Imam Rufai Sile, Alhaji Misbau Salako and Alhaji Tijani Hassan Ishola.

The other members of the committee are Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye, Dr. Raheemat Oloyede, Hon. Kamaru Oduntan and Alhaja Bisola Aliu.

The Governor also appointed Alhaji Abdul Yekin Arimyau Parakoyi as the Amirul Hajj for this year’s pilgrimage.

The statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, noted that the mandate of the Road Transport Associations’ Interim committee is basically to review the operations of the unions and make recommendations on how they could be better organised to support the developmental agenda of the state.

The interim Committee is expected to educate and create awareness amongst the stakeholders in the sector on the need to ensure peaceful conduct at all times and avoid any activities that could undermine peace, security and safety of life and property in the state.

The other terms of reference for the transport committee are to institute disciplinary procedures/actions against any conduct or behaviour that could undermine public peace and harness the revenue potential of the road transport for enhanced internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and identification and addressing of any issue(s) that may improve the overall performance of the transport sector in the State.

The members of the committee are: Hon. Kunle Adeyemi, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, Aremu Babatunde, Hon. Olaitan Asekun, Jokotade Taofeek Kashimawo and Hon. Kunle Mudashiru.

The others are Hon. Sule Abbas, Hon. Razaq Adetokunbo, Lekan Oguntayo, Hon. Yaya Fadipe and Hon. Kayode Fabiyi.

Engr. Tunji Akinosi is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

Abiodun urged the committee to make recommendations for consideration of the Government on the way forward for these unions, adding that all road transport associations’ stand dissolved immediately.