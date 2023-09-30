Gov. Abiodun committed to rule of law, democracy — Aide

Kayode Akinmade, a Consultant on Media to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, says his boss is committed to ensuring the preservation of the rule of law.

Akinmade said Abiodun was committed to battling corruption and protecting the tenets of democracy in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday, he said: “Apart from prioritising the welfare of the people, the Abiodun administration is working hard to deepen the people’s beliefs in the nation’s democratic process.

“As a law-abiding leader, the governor has always taken recourse to the judiciary to seek redress for himself and his administration whenever the need arises, rather than engage in self-help.”

Akinmade pointed to Abiodun’s decision to approach the court over the matter between him and the impeached Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo, as an example.

He added: “It is a demonstration of his belief in the rule of law and his indisposition to the ‘rule of force’.

“The Governor believes that taking Adedayo before the court will deepen our democracy and entrench the rule of law.

“Unlike some other people in Abiodun’s shoes, who will readily take recourse to sending thugs after and unleashing other forms of violence on those who accuse them rightly or wrongly, our Governor decided to seek redress in court.

“I think he should be commended by all and sundry for this.

“What he is doing is giving Adedayo a chance to prove his allegations.”

Speaking on the allegation by Adedayo that Abiodun was behind his removal, Akinmade said the LG boss was already facing removal from office “before he raised the false alarm” against the governor.

He said: “He had already been accused of several impeachable offences before he wrote the letter alleging that the governor diverted Council funds.”

The consultant said claims by Adedayo that his Council got zero allocation since he became its chairman were proved wrong by the Joint Account Allocation Committee in the state, adding: “This was done when the House of Assembly looked into his petition.”