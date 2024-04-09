Gov. Abiodun appoints seasoned journalist as Head of Service

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved the appointment of Kehinde Onasanya as the new Head of the Service.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, on Monday.

Onasanya, a seasoned journalist, takes over from Kolawole Fagbohun, who has retired after a meritorious service.

Until his appointment, Onasanya was the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

Talabi said in the statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, that Onasanya joined the civil service as an Information Officer, GL. 08 on December 2, 1993 and rose through the ranks to a Director on GL. 17.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary on October 2, 2020.

The statement described Onasanya as a thoroughbred professional, media manager of great repute and an astute administrator, adding: “He is a member of many professional bodies, including Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

“Since his appointment as permanent secretary, he has worked in many agencies, including the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs and Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

“He is a recipient of the prestigious Ogun State Award, in May 2006, and first runner-up the following year.”