Gov. Abiodun appoints new CMD for OOUTH

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Oluwabunmi Motunrayo Fatungase as the substantive Chief Medical Director of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Kunle Somorin and made available to journalist Sunday.

Prior to her appointment, Dr Fatungase has been operating in acting capacity as the CMD of the tertiary health institution since April 2021.

She is an alumnus of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye and has been a medical practitioner for over 24 years.

Somorin’s statement partly read, “A Consultant Anaesthetist (with special interest in Regional Techniques and Paediatric Anaesthesia), Dr. Fatungase, who was a former Head of Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive care at the teaching hospital and the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ikenne, was the substantive Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital from January 2019 to 2022.

“The CMD is also a Fellow of both National Postgraduate Medical College and West African College of Surgeons (Faculty of Anaesthesia).

“She is equally the past president, Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter.

“Dr. Fatungase is happily married with children,” the statement concluded.