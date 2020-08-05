Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has set up a six-man commission of inquiry to investigate the sale and unlawful acquisition of government properties between May 29, 1999 and May 29, 2019.

The Governor made this known a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin.

He said the commission would be chaired by Justice Olabanji Orilonishe (retd).

Members include Job Kolawole Buremoh, Isiaka AbdulKarem, Safiya Usman, Alhaji Salihu Yaru and Muhammed Baba Orire as the Secretary.

AbdulRazaq said the commission would be empowered to hold public hearings involving various stakeholders and persons who might have benefited from the sale or acquisition of the properties.

He said: “The term of reference of the commission include to identify Kwara government’s properties including shares, stocks and bonds sold, disposed of or unlawfully acquired between May 29, 1999 and May 29, 2019.

“Examine the rationale behind the sale, disposal or acquisition of the properties and determine whether there was compliance with the existing guidelines, rules and regulations governing the sale, disposal, or acquisition of government properties.

“Determine whether the disposal of government owned shares, stocks and bonds were done in the best interest of the state.

“Make recommendations in respect of recovering the government properties wrongfully sold or disposed of or unlawfully acquired.”

AbdukRazaq said the commission was expected to recommend appropriate sanctions against persons involved in the wrongful disposal or unlawful acquisition of such properties.

The governor said it would also put appropriate measures in place to protect government properties against indiscriminate sale, disposal or unlawful acquisition in future.