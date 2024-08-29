Gov Abdulrazaq sees big prospect for Sugar Film Factory as Kwara hosts 2024 BON Award

Movers and shakers of the Nigerian movie industry are expected in Ilorin in November as Kwara State hosts the 16th edition of the Best of Nollywood awards in November.

The governor received the hosting rights of the award on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said the event will hold at the iconic Sugar Factory Film Studio which he revealed had been built to take the Nigerian creative industry to the next level through cutting-edge last mile post production capabilities.

“We are honoured to be given the hosting rights for this year’s event (Best of Nollywood Award). As you can see, Kwara is ready to dominate the film industry. The intention for this Sugar Factory Film Studio is to take film production in Nigeria to another level,” he said.

“What we have seen in Africa and globally is that what we are producing (in Nigeria) are mostly videos. We want to move to another level of cinematography so that we can win global awards in film production. This is a reason for this facility.”

The brief ceremony was attended by top government officials and some Nollywood stars from within and outside the state.

Attendees included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji AbdulKadir Mahe; Commissioner for Communication, Bola Olukoju; Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun; Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru; Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo; Managing Director, Sugar Factory Film Studio, Olugbenga Titiloye; Chairman Advisory Board for the BON, Seun Oloketuyi; and President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Abdulmalik.

Others are General Manager, Sugar Factory Film Studio, Grace Babasola; General Managers for Radio Kwara Kayode Aremu; General Manager, Herald Newspaper, Yomi Adeboye; Executive Producer, BON Awards, Prince Feranmi Olaoye; and Nollywood actors, Yemi Blaq and Feyi Hassan.

AbdulRazaq said hosting the BON Award will further market the Sugar Factory Film Studio to the movie industry, whose legends are coming for the event later this year.

“This is stage one of this facility. We intend to go to stage two and three, but we want stage one to be put in use. So, marketing this studio to the film industry is part of hosting this event and we will be glad to welcome at least 500 of the top film producers and active members of the film industry that day,” the Governor said.

“Kwara state is the place to be. We know that this place will definitely be a catalyst for future production in the film industry. I welcome you to Kwara and to the future in the movie industry in Nigeria.”

The Governor said the state is intentional about building a strong service and hospitality economy in phases to draw in quality human traffic. He said facilities like the Film Factory, visual arts centre, international conference centre, and the Kwara Hotel are a part of the plan.

Titiloye, for his part, commended the Governor for the huge investment in the facility and others, which he said would generate employment and revenue for the strategy.

He said Kwara was picked to organise the next event because of its peaceful atmosphere and the exceptional investments of the administration in the creative industry.

He said the Best of Nollywood Awards has always been a big event, and that close to 500 top film producers will attend the next edition in Kwara.

