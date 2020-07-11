Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has congratulated former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and Chairman of Sobi FM, Malam Lukman Mustapha, on their birthday anniversaries.

The governor noted the contributions of the duo to the growth and success of the APC and Kwara as a state.

AbdulRazaq however urged them to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the society for the sake of posterity.

“His Excellency sends his salutations and best wishes to the two top chieftains of the party. He rejoices with them, their families and associates on the special occasions of their birthday anniversaries,” according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The governor prays the Almighty Allah to continue to bless the celebrants and grant them good health and long life.”