Gov. AbdulRazaq pledges more commitment on eye-care health

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara Wednesday in Ilorin pledged more commitment and collaboration with partners towards providing eye-care services in the state.

AbdulRazaq said this during the formal presentation of eye equipment donated by Sightsavers to the Kwara Government.

Sightsavers is an international charity, working to prevent avoidable blindness, support equality for people with disabilities and advocate for change.

Represented by the State Head of Service (HoS), Susan Oluwole, he asserted that his administration had committed to revamping the healthcare system across the 16 local government areas of Kwara.

AbdulRazaq commended Sightsavers for the donation of eye care equipment, while describing the gesture as exemplary.

According to him, this is what is required of development partners and that the state is ready to collaborate with partners on progress in healthcare system across the state.

AbdulRazaq explained further that the state would continue with its mantra in building more healthcare infrastructures, provision of hospital equipment and remuneration of healthcare workers.

Alhaji AbdulRazaq Owolabi, the Chairman, Kwara House Committee on Health and Environment, described the donation as a success story for the state.

He enjoined healthcare workers to make judicious use of the equipment to serve people in the state.

Owolabi submitted that the state government appreciated the effort of the healthcare providers and would do everything necessary to ensure their needs are prioritised.

Earlier, Dr Sunday Isiyaku, the Country Director of Sightsavers, pointed out that the eye care equipment donated are among the numerous healthcare intervention carried out by Sightsavers.

He commended Kwara government towards its commitment on eye care health, adding that such gesture motivates other development partners to also show commitment in eye care programmes in the state.

Isiyaku observed that the state has what it takes for eye healthcare programmes, while pledging support in building capacity on training of healthcare professionals for more experience.

In his welcome address, Dr Kolade Solagberu, the Kwara Eye Care Coordinator, commended the Sightsavers for the donation of the eye equipment, which will help in the treatment and management of eye diseases.

He observed that the state government have shown support towards eyecare health with building of infrastructures and rebuilding of existing ones.

The eye equipment includes Surgical Microscope and Visual Field Analyser.